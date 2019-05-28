Presidential Inauguration: Police announce traffic diversion in Abuja

Related News

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says there will be diversion of traffic on some major routes leading to the Eagle Square, venue of the Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday.

The affected routes include, Aso Drive, FCDA by Finance Headquarters, Bayelsa House junction, National Assembly, Transcorp Hilton by Gana junction, Nitel junction by Ahmadu Bello way and Kur Mohammed by Benue House Plaza.

Others are: NNPC Tower, Federal Secretariat Phase III under bridge, behind Foreign Affairs under bridge, FCDA by POWA and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway (Inter Section into 3 arm zone).

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operation, Usman Umar, disclosed this while addressing journalists on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Umar, who said the diversion was part of security measures to ensure a hitch-free event, added that the command was working in collaboration with sister security agencies.

He apologised for the inconveniences the diversion might cause motorists plying the routes and advised them to use alternative routes to their destinations.

In a related development, Mr Umar said the command had arrested 24 suspects for various crimes in the territory.

He said the arrest followed the proactive security measures put in place by the command to beef up security and fight crime in the territory.

Mr Umar said the command would continue to intensify its effort in providing residents with quality service delivery.

“I also want to use this medium to call on residents to continue to partner with the Police,” he said.

He said nine suspects were arrested in connection with the alleged destruction of police and FRSC observation posts in Zuba.

Some hoodlums were reported to have burnt the observation posts on May 23 in protest against an incident in the area.

According to him, the suspects are, Masaudu Abdulkarim, 28, of Zuba, Muktari Musa, 30, Abdulrahaman Lawali, 23, of Dakwa, Sani Sulweiman, 20, Nasiru Alhassan, 20, Abdulkadir Sanusi, 20, Shuaibu Iliyasu, 25, Yan Tipper Madallah and Abdulmajid Ibrahim, 26, of Suleja.

He said all the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation.

(NAN)