Inauguration: FG announces diversion points at Eagle Square

Eagles Square Abuja used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Logbaby]
Eagles Square Abuja used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Logbaby]

The federal government has announced alternative routes in Abuja which commuters can use on Wednesday when President Muhammadu Buhari would be inaugurated for his second term.

In a circular from the office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the government listed the various diversionary points.

It said the information would help prevent congestion and ease the movement of traffic in the nation’s capital on Wednesday.

The circular reads:

Diversion points at Eagles Square on the May 29th

i. Diversion A: Water Board/Deeper Life Church

ii. Diversion B: Aso Drive by DSS Hqtrs- DPO Mpappe

iii. Diversion C – FCDA by Finance Headquarters

iv. Diversion D – Bayelsa House

v. Diversion E – National Assembly

vi. Diversion F- Gana-Transcorp Hilton

vii. Diversion G: Nitel Junction by Ahmadu Bello Way

viii. Diversion H – Kur Mohammed by Benue House Plaza

ix. Diversion I – NNPC Tower

x. Diversion J – Federal Sec Phase III under the bridge

xi. Diversion K – Behind foreign affairs under the bridge

xii. Diversion L- FCDA by POWA

xiii. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan expressway (Intersection into 3 arm zone).

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.