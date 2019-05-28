Inauguration: FG announces diversion points at Eagle Square

The federal government has announced alternative routes in Abuja which commuters can use on Wednesday when President Muhammadu Buhari would be inaugurated for his second term.
In a circular from the office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the government listed the various diversionary points.
It said the information would help prevent congestion and ease the movement of traffic in the nation’s capital on Wednesday.
The circular reads:
Diversion points at Eagles Square on the May 29th
i. Diversion A: Water Board/Deeper Life Church
ii. Diversion B: Aso Drive by DSS Hqtrs- DPO Mpappe
iii. Diversion C – FCDA by Finance Headquarters
iv. Diversion D – Bayelsa House
v. Diversion E – National Assembly
vi. Diversion F- Gana-Transcorp Hilton
vii. Diversion G: Nitel Junction by Ahmadu Bello Way
viii. Diversion H – Kur Mohammed by Benue House Plaza
ix. Diversion I – NNPC Tower
x. Diversion J – Federal Sec Phase III under the bridge
xi. Diversion K – Behind foreign affairs under the bridge
xii. Diversion L- FCDA by POWA
xiii. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan expressway (Intersection into 3 arm zone).