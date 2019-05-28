Inauguration: FG announces diversion points at Eagle Square

Related News

The federal government has announced alternative routes in Abuja which commuters can use on Wednesday when President Muhammadu Buhari would be inaugurated for his second term.

In a circular from the office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the government listed the various diversionary points.

It said the information would help prevent congestion and ease the movement of traffic in the nation’s capital on Wednesday.

The circular reads:

Diversion points at Eagles Square on the May 29th

i. Diversion A: Water Board/Deeper Life Church

ii. Diversion B: Aso Drive by DSS Hqtrs- DPO Mpappe

iii. Diversion C – FCDA by Finance Headquarters

iv. Diversion D – Bayelsa House

v. Diversion E – National Assembly

vi. Diversion F- Gana-Transcorp Hilton

vii. Diversion G: Nitel Junction by Ahmadu Bello Way

viii. Diversion H – Kur Mohammed by Benue House Plaza

ix. Diversion I – NNPC Tower

x. Diversion J – Federal Sec Phase III under the bridge

xi. Diversion K – Behind foreign affairs under the bridge

xii. Diversion L- FCDA by POWA

xiii. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan expressway (Intersection into 3 arm zone).