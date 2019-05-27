Two men jailed for belonging to ‘Vikings’

court of appeal
Court symbol used to illustrate the story

An Upper Area Court Mpape, Abuja, on Monday sentenced two men to nine months in prison each for belonging to an unlawful society, called the ”Vikings”.

Justice Hassan Mohammed sentenced Mathew Bamiro, 26, a phone repairer and Jacob Panshak, 24, a trader, after they pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, extortion and managing unlawful society.

Mr Mohammed, however, gave the convicts an option to pay N25,000 each as fines.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Austin Urom, told the court that the case was reported at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department by Collins Ignuut and Jacob Paul on March 17.

Mr Urom said the defendants and other at large, belonged to ”Vikings”, an unlawful society also called ‘Arobaga’.

He said the defendants attacked customers at the Corbar Beer parlor in Lugbe with cutlasses and dangerous weapon and stole one Camon ‘C’ Air phone, Tecno Y2 and techno t349 phones.

During police investigations, he said, the defendants admitted to committing the offence.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 292 and 97(b) of the Penal Code.

(NAN)

