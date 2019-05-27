FRSC warns motorists to desist from carrying children in front seats

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists to desist from carrying children in front seats or on their laps while driving.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Enugu State, Ogbonnaya Kalu, gave the advice during the National Road Safety Club Day held on Monday in Enugu.

Mr Kalu said that the Road Safety Club Day, which was themed; “Creating Awareness of Road Safety on Young Children’’, was meant to take the road safety ideas to the grassroots and catch-them-young.

The commander urged drivers and cyclists to be careful near built-up areas such as schools, churches, mosques, markets, snack shops, ice cream stalls, parks, or fruit trees because children were usually found in such places.

He said that children less than 12 months must sit in child restraint backing the driver, adding that children from one to seven years should sit facing the front of the car in a child’s restraint, strapped properly to the back seat.

According to him, parents and guardians should not allow children to play with the handle of the vehicle doors.

Kalu however, advised them to use child lock where available.

“Do not allow children stick any part of their body out of the vehicle or allow them to sit in the baggage area of hatchbacks, station wagons or vans.

“While walking on the road, children should always face the traffic as well as use overhead or pedestrian bridges where they are provided to cross the road,’’ he said.

Nonye Ugwu, a pupil of Bright Star Schools, Enugu, said that the road safety club in her school had taught her to always tell her daddy and mummy to put on their seat belts.

“I also advise my daddy not to take alcohol during the day or before driving since I want him to be alive,’’ Ugwu said.

Chidiebere Agu, a student of College of Immaculate Conception (CIC), Enugu, said that road safety club had inculcated the habit of always walking along the road facing the traffic in him.

“I have also learnt a lot about road signs and their uses as well as road safety codes,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 17 schools within Enugu metropolis witnessed the celebration of the first National Road Safety Club Day in Enugu. (NAN)