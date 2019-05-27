Minimum Wage will be paid from April 18 –Ngige

Related News

The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has said the delayed enforcement of the new minimum wage will translate into salary arrears for workers.

The minister also said the federal and state governments are already owing workers arrears of the N30, 000 new minimum wage, which was signed into law on April 18, 2019, and its implementation took immediate effect.

According to ThisDay newspaper, the minister said this in an interactive session with journalists in Abuja during the weekend.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how President Muhammadu Buhari had signed the minimum wage amendment act into law on April 18.

Mr Ngige said no governor is exempted from paying N30, 000 as minimum wage.

”Due to the delay in implementing the pay scheme, the arrears would continue to pile up until the federal and state governments do so,” ThisDay newspaper quoted the minister as saying.

Mr Ngige also warned that the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) risk being proscribed for their delay in rendering annual account on workers’ check off dues, in violation of the Trade Unions Act.

According to the minister, the federal government has constituted a committee to work out a new template for the consequential adjustments needed to commence the payment of the N30, 000 minimum wage.

He said negotiations would soon begin on the template to be used for the payment of the new minimum wage.

”The template would be worked out with the Joint Negotiating Council at both the federal and the state levels. Every state government is now owing workers if they have not started paying N30, 000. They are owing workers effective from April 18, a new minimum wage,” ThisDay newspaper quoted the minister as saying.

“We are in a committee working out a new template with which we will adjust upward the consequential adjustment upstairs for those already earning above N30, 000. This is what we are doing now,” he said.

The minister said the emphasis of the new minimum wage is on the vulnerable and those workers down the ladder.

He said the government has set up a technical committee under the Salaries and Wages Commission to work out how the federal government will pay its workers and then advise the state government appropriately.

”You must consequentially adjust for the man on grade level two, grade level three, grade level four and five, because that man on GL 1 step 1 has over taken them with his new payment, ”he said.

Mr Ngige said the federal government with the Salaries and Wages Commission is working out what to pay workers and advise the states appropriately.

“That is what we refer to as consequential adjustment. This consequential adjustment touches more the people on the lower ladder and we are working it out. The negotiation is going to be with the Joint Negotiating Council in both the federal and at the state level,” he said.

States must pay

Speaking on the insistence by some state governments that they would not be able to pay the N30, 000 minimum wage, the labour minister said the law on national minimum wage was binding and no state could afford to disobey it.

“No, it is a national law and no governor can say he will not pay. The issue of national minimum wage is item 34 on the exclusive legislative list of the Third Schedule of the Nigerian constitution. The issue of labour is also there and not on the concurrent list. If it is on the concurrent list, then they can make their own state assembly laws on that,” he said.

Mr Ngige denied accusations by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that he is frustrating the speedy implementation of the new minimum wage.

He attributed the delay in commencing payment of the new minimum wage to some ‘bureaucratic bottlenecks’ which will soon be sorted out.

He said that going by percentages, the N30, 000 minimum wage translated to a 67 per cent increase in workers’ pay, from the former N18,000 minimum wage.

The minister said there is an aspect of labour law that allows for dialogue and negotiations on how each state graduate the wage bill to enable it fulfil its obligations to workers.

TUC, NUPENG breached the Act

Speaking on his recent query to the leadership of the TUC and NUPENG, Mr Ngige said both unions were found to have breached the provisions of the Trade Unions Act.

He said both NUPENG and TUC violated section 37(i) of the Trade Unions Act.

“While the TUC leadership had since made representation pleading for time to enable it to meet up with the legal provision, NUPENG was yet to give any explanation, he said.

Background

Recently, there have been constant tussle between the labour unions and the labour minister over the inauguration of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) board.

The board was constituted by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in October 2017 in his capacity as Acting President with a former NUPENG leader, Frank Kokori, as chairman.

The union and the labour ministry had backed different people for the chairmanship of the NSITF board.

Led by NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, and the presidents of the member labour unions, the unions, protested from Labour House in Abuja to the Ministry of Labour and Employment building at the Federal Secretariat on May 13.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how NUPENG alleged the labour minister for wanting to proscribe the union.

NUPENG said the minister asked the union to produce its only outstanding Financial Returns, that of 2018, within 72 hours, when the extant law stipulates 30 days.