APC appoints acting national secretary

Related News

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has appointed Victor Giadom as its acting National Secretary.

The former National Secretary, Mala Buni, is the governor-elect of Yobe State.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said Mr Giadom would act pending when Yobe State nominates a replacement in a statement.

Before the appointment, Mr Giadom, who is from Rivers State, was the party’s Deputy National Secretary.

Mr Giadom is a former chairman of Gokana Local Government and later served as Commissioner for Works in the Rotimi Amaechi administration in Rivers State from 2011 to 2015.

Mr Giadom was also the running mate to businessman Tonye Cole in the aborted run for 2019 governorship election in Rivers State.

In a separate statement, the NWC also congratulated the Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu on his election as the new Chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum.

“Bagudu’s unanimous election is well deserved. We note Bagudu’s achievements in the agricultural sector, particularly rice production in Kebbi State which is in line with the diversification agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration,” Punch Newspaper quoted the NWC as saying.

“In line with the PGF’s Objectives of promoting good governance, ensuring developmental synergy across APC States and promoting the social democratic programmes of the APC, we are confident that under Bagudu’s leadership, the PGF will continue to contribute to the growth of our great party, promote our progressive ideals and support the President Buhari administration to continue to deliver on the promises made to the Nigerian people,” the statement concluded.