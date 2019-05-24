Court arraigns civil servant for allegedly defrauding job-seeker of N1 million

Related News

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday arraigned a civil servant, Elvis Okorenyi, before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, for allegedly defrauding a job-seeker of N1 million.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, ICPC said Mr Okorenyi was arraigned before Justice S. C. Oriji on a seven-count charge bordering on forgery and giving “fake employment” to a job-seeker, Titus Tavershima.

According to the anti-graft commission, Mr Okorenyi, a staff of the Federal Ministry of Aviation, forged the appointment letter with the intent to support his claim that the latter had been employed in the Federal Civil Service.

He was also accused of forging a letter of promotion with intent to support his claim that the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation had approved Mr Tavershima’s promotion to the post of Senior Executive Officer.

The ICPC said the alleged offence is punishable under Section 8 (a) (ii) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Court Session

According to the statement, the accused pleaded “not guilty” on all counts, after which his counsel, Paul Atayi, filed an application for bail.

The trial judge granted the suspect bail in the sum of N3 million and two sureties in like sum, who must be residents of Abuja.

Justice Oriji adjourned the case to June 27 for the hearing.