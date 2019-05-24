Libel: Magu sues online medium, demands N5 billion

Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu [Photo: Channels TV]

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Friday dragged 247Ureport, an online medium and its Editor-In-Chief to court, demanding N5 billion in damages.

The suit was over a libelous publication on May 21, 2018.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the title of the said report was: “Buhari holds secret talk with Sheriff to push for 2019 EFCC Chairman’s Guber ambition.”

It was also gathered that the said report contradicted the will of the acting chairman of the EFCC who hails from Borno and that there was no such ambition.

The acting chairman, in his originating summons before the court, prayed for a declaration that the publication made by the media house amounted to libel.

He also prayed for an order restraining the media house and its agent from further publishing any other report damaging to his person.

He also prayed for an order of the court awarding N5 Billion fine on the defendants as general damages.

Mr Magu prayed for an order of the court directing the defendants to tender a public apology to him in regards to the false and misleading information.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Friday, the EFCC counsel, Daniel Bwala, prayed the court for a short adjournment on the grounds that the senior counsel who was handling the matter was not around.

On his part, the defendant’s counsel, Nnamani Ogbonna, also prayed the court for an adjournment on the grounds that he was yet to be briefed.

“I align myself with the prayers of the EFCC counsel. We are only asking for a long adjournment to allow us prepare,” he said.

Meanwhile, Justice Danlami Senchi adjourned the matter until June 20 for hearing.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.