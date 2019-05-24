Corps member, graduate, two others jailed for Internet fraud

NYSC Corps members
NYSC Corps members

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of four internet fraudsters.

According to a statement by the EFCC spokesperson, Tony Orilade, the convicts were re-arraigned on a one-count amended charge of criminal impersonation,

It said the offence is contrary to Section 22 (2)(b) (iv) of the Cyber Crime Prohibition Prevention Act, 2015 and punishable under the same Act.

The convicts were all sentenced to four months imprisonment.

Three of the convicts were tried at the Federal High Court, Abeokuta Division.

They are Alimi Oluwadamilare, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC); Paul Omotunde, a fresh graduate from the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB), and Odianosen Igberase.

Justice Mohammed Abubakar of Court 2 jailed Mr Igberase for four months while Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, sentenced Okunoye James, 24-year-old (a.k.a. James Kosta), to four months in prison on a one-count charge for cyber crimes.

The EFCC said Mr Okuneye was arrested for Internet-related offences on April 11 by officers of the Nigeria police who later handed him over to the Ibadan zonal office of the EFCC for further investigation.

He eventually pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of criminal impersonation preferred against him on Thursday. He was accordingly convicted and sentenced by the presiding judge.

The court also ordered the convict to make restitution of the sum of N889,995 being benefit he derived from his fraudulent act.

He is similarly to forfeit one iPhone 7, and one Huawei handset to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to the statement, the arraignments followed plea bargain arrangements between the convicts and the EFCC which reduced the number of charges in the initial charge sheets to one.

The anti-graft agency also said its investigations revealed that the convicts illegally hacked into people’s accounts to gain unrestricted access to vital and sensitive information, and convert the same to fraudulent use.

”Besides sending them to jail, the presiding judges also ordered that they refund sums of money in United States dollars to their respective victims as restitution.

”All items recovered from them during their interrogation are equally to be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.