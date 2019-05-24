Buhari approves NEPAD’s transformation into AU development agency

President-Muhammadu-Buhari Smiling
President-Muhammadu-Buhari Smiling (Photo: dailypost.ng

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transformation of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) into African Union Development Agency- NEPAD (AUDA-NEPAD) in line with African Union (AU) decision for improved service delivery.

This was disclosed on Friday in a statement signed by Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator of the agency.

According to Ms Akobundu, the presidential approval was a followup to the adoption of the decision of the 11th extraordinary session of AU Assembly held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2018.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AUDA-NEPAD has the mandate to coordinate regional integration and strengthen capacity of AU member states.

“The transformation from NEPAD to AUDA-NEPAD will allow the improvement on effectiveness and efficiency in delivering AU development policies and programmes across its member countries.

“President Buhari’s approval is a follow up to the adoption of the decision of the AU Extraordinary Assembly held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18,2018,” she said.

The coordinator added that the setting up of the structure of AUDA-NEPAD in Nigeria had been concluded.

She expressed the appreciation of the entire Nigerian Country office, AUDA-NEPAD to the President for his prompt approval in line with other participating 55 AU member states.

NAN reports that the rationale behind the establishment of the AUDA, is that it shall be a vehicle for the better execution of the African Union Agenda 2063.

The mandate of the AUDA-NEPAD is: to coordinate and execute regional and continental projects to promote regional integration towards the accelerated realisation of Agenda 2063.

Others are to strengthen the capacity of African Union Member States and regional bodies; advance knowledge-based advisory support, undertake the full range of resource mobilisation and serve as the continent’s technical interface with all Africa’s development stakeholders and development partners. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.