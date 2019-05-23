Senate, House pass bill re-introducing ‘park and pay’ in Abuja

Nigerian senate chambers where senators attend plenary
Nigerian senate chambers

The Senate at plenary on Thursday, concurred to a House of Representatives Bill seeking to establish the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) traffic management service.

The adoption followed the presentation of the bill entitled: “Directorate of Road Traffic Administration Service Bill, 2019” by the Leader of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The bill sought to establish a directorate charged with the responsibility of enforcing parking laws as well as regulating road traffic management and motor vehicle administration within the FCT.

It further empowers the FCT Administration in collaboration with the FCT Internal Revenue Service, to embark on total enforcement of parking rules.

The directorate would also be responsible for producing and administering vehicles’ and drivers’ licences in collaboration with relevant federal agencies.

It would also regulate, register, revoke, license and renew motor vehicle documents including issuance of vehicle identification number plates within the FCT.

It would also conduct road worthiness test and issue such certificates to all categories of vehicles for the purposes of ridding the FCT of non-road worthy vehicles.

The directorate would also be responsible for the training and testing of drivers to ensure competence for issuance of drivers licence.

It would also regulate and enforce the use of bus stops and bus terminals, accredit driving schools while enforcing ban on the use of motorcycles as a means of public transport in the FCT among others.

Meanwhile, six other bills were equally adopted by the Senate.

They are – University Veterinary Teaching Hospitals and Veterinary Specialist Hospital Abuja (Constitution 0f Boards) Bill, 2019, National Biosafety Management Agency Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019, National Biosafety Management Agency Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and Defence Intelligence Agency Civilian Pension Board (est,etc) Bill 2019.

Also adopted are the University of Maiduguri Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Obafemi Awolowo University (Transitional Provisions) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019
and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.