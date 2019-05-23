Board promotes 18,954 immigration, civil defence, prisons and fire service personnel

The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) has promoted 18, 954 personnel of the four departments.
A statement by the board secretary, Al-Hassan Yakmut, on Thursday, said the exercise was implemented across board.
A breakdown of the promotions showed that 8841 senior officers and rank-and-file were promoted at the Nigeria Immigration Service; 6179 at the Nigerian Prisons Service; 3488 at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and 446 at the Federal Fire Service.
The exercise was approved on May 17 by Interior Minister Abdulrahman Dambazau, Mr Yakmut said. It came seven weeks after the board promoted 51 personnel in the immigration and prisons top brass.
