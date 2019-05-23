Dickson emerges chairman of PDP Governors Forum

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has emerged the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Governors Forum.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, stated that the former Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State, announced Mr Dickson’s emergence after a meeting at the Gombe State Governors Lodge, Abuja, on Wednesday night.

The meeting which was attended by all the PDP governors also had in attendance, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives , Yakubu Dogara, the National Chairman òf the PDP, Uche Secondus, the running mate to the PDP Presidential flagbearer, Peter Obi and the Governor-elect of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha.

Shortly after presenting the new chairman of the PDP Governors Forum to journalists, Mr Dankwambo said that the governors elected under the platform expressed concern over the state of insecurity in the country.

According to him, the governors were worried by the adverse effects of the growing insecurity on food production in the country.

He added further that the governors decried the situation where farmers are scared of going to the farms in fear of being killed or kidnapped.

The governors called on President Muhammad Buhari to address the serious challenge by declaring a state of emergency on security.

Until his emergence as the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Mr Dickson was the Chairman of the PDP’s Standing Committee on Reconciliation.

Mr Dickson who is the Chairman of the South South Governors Forum is also co-Chairman Southern Governors Forum.

Mr Dickson made serious efforts to wrest the party from disintegration during the most challenging period of its existence after its defeat in the 2015 elections.

