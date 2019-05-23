I prefer to die than lose corps member – NYSC DG

Related News

The newly appointed Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), Shuaibu Ibrahim, has said he is prepared to ensure that no corps member dies during his or her service year.

Mr Ibrahim, a Brigadier General, who spoke on Wednesday at the NYSC Zonal Office in Akure, Ondo State, said arrangements had been concluded to make credit available to corps members who engage in entrepreneurial ventures and skills acquisition.

He said in his effort to protect the lives of corps members, he was prepared to sacrifice his own life.

The official, who was on a visit to the staff and corps members in the state, said he was happy to be in the state. He urged members to keep themselves abreast of what was is happening in their environment and be security conscious.

Mr Ibrahim also urged the corps members to take the opportunity of the entrepreneurial programmes put in place by the scheme rather than embarking on frivolous travels.

“I will prefer to die than losing a corps member,” he said.

“Keep yourself abreast of what is happening in your country, and make a difference as a corps member.

“I want to re-jig our skills acquisition programme. If you take it seriously, we have partners that are ready to lend you money. I am very passionate about the scheme and my corps members.

“I came for a youth programme, so I decided to visit you as my children. What will you be remembered for when you leave this place? Try as much as possible to keep your records clean.”

Mr Ibrahim later told journalists that the visit was unofficial. He said he would look for a way to ensure that the scheme would not depend solely on government funds.

Earlier, the Ondo State Coordinator of the scheme, Grace Akpabio, described the visit of the official as homecoming.

Mrs Akpabio also said the Ondo State Government had been helping to improve the scheme in the state, especially with the building of perimeter fence at the Ikare Akoko Permanent Orientation Camp.