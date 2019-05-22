Court of Appeal stands down, after PDP request

Court of Appeal Headquarters
Court of Appeal Headquarters

The Court of Appeal had stood down its hearing into the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Court said it would reconvene in 40 minutes after a counsel representing the PDP, Levi Uzuegwu, asked for time to respond to a petition he received from the respondents on Wednesday.

The Court had adjourned till Wednesday to hear and decide a motion seeking the removal of the Court of Appeal President, Zainab Bulkachuwa, from the panel.

The PDP had accused Mrs Bulkachuwa of possible bias, citing her previous comments and the position of her husband as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the start of proceedings on Wednesday, however, Mr Uzuegwu said the third respondent, the APC, served them a motion 13 minutes earlier, describing the motion as an ambush.

Mr Uzuegwu also told the court that they received the response to their petition 50 minutes earlier from the second respondent, President Muhammadu Buhari.

He then requested a stand down for 20 minutes to prepare the response for the recent motion they received.

The other lawyers did not object to the request for a stand down.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.