Court of Appeal stands down, after PDP request

The Court of Appeal had stood down its hearing into the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Court said it would reconvene in 40 minutes after a counsel representing the PDP, Levi Uzuegwu, asked for time to respond to a petition he received from the respondents on Wednesday.

The Court had adjourned till Wednesday to hear and decide a motion seeking the removal of the Court of Appeal President, Zainab Bulkachuwa, from the panel.

The PDP had accused Mrs Bulkachuwa of possible bias, citing her previous comments and the position of her husband as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the start of proceedings on Wednesday, however, Mr Uzuegwu said the third respondent, the APC, served them a motion 13 minutes earlier, describing the motion as an ambush.

Mr Uzuegwu also told the court that they received the response to their petition 50 minutes earlier from the second respondent, President Muhammadu Buhari.

He then requested a stand down for 20 minutes to prepare the response for the recent motion they received.

The other lawyers did not object to the request for a stand down.