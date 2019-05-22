Presidential tribunal hears Atiku, PDP’s petitions

Buhari and Atiku (Photo Credit: Pulse)
Buhari and Atiku (Photo Credit: Pulse)

The presidential election petition tribunal on Thursday continued hearing into an application challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 general elections.

The petition was brought by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Buhari was declared winner of the election, making it possible for him to remain in office for a second term, having been first elected in 2015.

Apart from the application challenging Mr Buhari’s emergence as winner of the 2019 elections, the PDP is also contesting the position of the President of the Court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa, as a member of the presidential election tribunal.

Mrs Bulkachuwa’s husband, Adamu Bulkachuwa, was controversially selected by Mr Buhari’s party, the All Progressives Congress, to contest for the position of a senator. He eventually won the election.

The PDP has alleged that the emergence of Mr Bulkachuwa as senator put Mrs Bulkachuwa in a questionable position with regards to the ongoing petition.

Mrs Bulkachuwa is expected to rule on the application challenging her position on the panel on Thursday.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.