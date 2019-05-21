Zamfara, Cross River, FCT residents paid highest transport fares in April — NBS

Related News

Residents of Zamfara, Cross River and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) paid the highest intra-city bus journey fares in Nigeria in April, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The bureau, in its transport fare watch report for April, said residents of Zamfara paid an average of N305.00; those in Cross River paid N284.00 and those in the FCT paid N280.00 in the month under review.

The report added that states with the lowest bus journey fares within the city were Sokoto N132.00, Abia N130.70, and Bauchi N95.00.

The Transport Fare Watch report for April 2019 covers the following categories: bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey intercity, state route, the charge per person; airfare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and waterway passenger transport.

“Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city decreased by 0.07 per cent month-on-month and increased by 9.22 per cent year-on-year to N181.24 in April 2019 from N181.36 in March 2019.

“Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 0.77 per cent month-on-month and decreased by 6.88 per cent year-on-year to N1,604.36 in April from N1,592.07 in March 2019,” the report said.

States with highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT N4,050.00; Borno N2,550.00 and Adamawa N2,400.00 while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bayelsa N1000.50; Bauchi N985.00 and Enugu N945.00.

According to the report, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.33 per cent month-on-month and decreased by -3.49 per cent year-on-year to N30,721.19 in April 2019 from N30,620.19 in March.

States with the highest airfare were Abuja Fct N35,500.00; Kwara N35,150.00 and Jigawa N35,050.00, while the states with the lowest airfare were Katsina N25,500.00, Nassarawa N25,400.00, and Oyo N25,200.00.

Also, the average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 0.01 per cent month-on-month and 9.46 per cent year-on-year to N116.30 in April from N116.29 in March.

States with the highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Ondo (N191.00), Rivers (N190.00) and Ogun (N188.00) while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Kebbi (N60.00), Adamawa (N55.00) and Jigawa (N55.00).

The report also said that the average fare paid by passengers for waterway passenger transport decreased by -0.15 per cent month-on-month and by -5.21 per cent year-on-year to N542.32 in April 2019 from N543.16 in March 2019.

States with the highest fare by waterway passenger transport were Bayelsa (N1,900.00), Rivers (N1,756.00) and Delta (N1,500.00) while states with the lowest fare by waterway passenger transport were Niger (N195.00), Gombe (N170.00) and Borno (N125.00).