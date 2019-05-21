EFCC arrests eight suspected internet fraudsters

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arrested eight suspected fraudsters in Lagos for alleged involvement in internet crime.

In a statement signed by the commission spokesperson, Tony Orilade, the anti-graft agency said the suspects were arrested at Magboro area of Lagos State

The suspects are Adesanmi Abiodun, Olasupo Emmanuel, Segun Amudah, Aina Oladipo, and Babatunde Olawuyi.

Others are Oluwaseyi Emmanuel Fagbemiro, Felix Onyebuchi, and Abdulazeez Ismaila.

”The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in the Forthright Estate, Magboro area of Lagos State. Their arrest followed intelligence report received by the Commission.

”Items recovered from the suspects include exotic cars, phones, and laptops.

The commission said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The arrest came a day after the agency arraigned musician Naira Marley before a federal court in Lagos for alleged cybercrime and credit card fraud.