EFCC arrests eight suspected internet fraudsters

EFCC
EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arrested eight suspected fraudsters in Lagos for alleged involvement in internet crime.

In a statement signed by the commission spokesperson, Tony Orilade, the anti-graft agency said the suspects were arrested at Magboro area of Lagos State

The suspects are Adesanmi Abiodun, Olasupo Emmanuel, Segun Amudah, Aina Oladipo, and Babatunde Olawuyi.

Others are Oluwaseyi Emmanuel Fagbemiro, Felix Onyebuchi, and Abdulazeez Ismaila.

”The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in the Forthright Estate, Magboro area of Lagos State. Their arrest followed intelligence report received by the Commission.

”Items recovered from the suspects include exotic cars, phones, and laptops.

The commission said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The arrest came a day after the agency arraigned musician Naira Marley before a federal court in Lagos for alleged cybercrime and credit card fraud.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.