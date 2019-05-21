Drunk Nigerian naval officer caught on camera misbehaving in public

Related News

An apparently drunk Nigerian naval officer in uniform has been caught on video misbehaving in public.

The short video, being circulated on some WhatsApp platforms, shows the officer sitting down on a bare floor and resting his back on a plastic sit, while a female’s voice is heard talking angrily at him.

The officer kept gazing into the camera lens and intermittently making some inaudible sounds. He appeared helpless in the video.

PREMIUM TIMES could not ascertain when and where the video was taken, and the circumstances surrounding it.

But, going by the comment made by the voice in the video, the incident may have happened in Warri, Delta State.

“Mohammed, what’s your problem?” the woman’s voice is heard in the video, shouting at the drunk naval officer.

The woman claimed she is the owner of the shop where the drunk officer is stuck.

“I am the owner of the store, why are you sleeping in my store? You piss (urinate) in my store.

“And you are in uniform. A Navy officer like you. You drink, you mess yourself up, you piss inside my store, and you are sleeping on the floor. You are supposed to be on duty,” she kept shouting.

The woman said the man’s conduct was unbecoming of a military officer. She threatened to ensure the officer is sacked from the Nigerian navy.

“I will tell the federal government to pull your uniform today.

“You are sacked. The federal government will fire you.”

The officer, severely debilitated, could not hold on any longer; he crashed on the floor, exposing the stains on the backside of his navy blue trousers.

That seemed to have angered the woman the more.

“You are a disgrace to (the) federal government. You are a disgrace to your family.”

The woman in the video suddenly changed the focus of her comment, as if she was now addressing those who may be viewing the drama in the video.

“You see, this is a naval officer. These are the people Nigeria is giving work to, and there are other people that needed the work, but they did not see the work.

“This is a disgrace to the federal government.

“Shame to Nigeria.

“Shame to you Mohammed M.I, a navy officer, Warri Command.”

When contacted on Tuesday, Suleman Jahun, the Nigerian navy spokesperson, simply told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident was being investigated by the navy.

But a source in the defence headquarters, Abuja, who disclosed to this paper the naval authorities’ angst over the embarrassing video, said the drunk officer would be tried soon and punished in accordance with the service rules to serve as a deterrence to other officers.