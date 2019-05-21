Three Nigerians jailed for drugs smuggling, firearms offences in UK

Related News

Three Nigerians have been handed 40-year imprisonment by a United Kingdom court for attempting to supply firearms and illicit drugs, officials have said.

In a statement published on the UK Metropolitan Police website on Monday, it said, the trio, Kennedy Udo, 29; Michael Mgbedike, 22 and Emmanuel Okubote, 27, were all convicted by Woolwich Crown Court for a combined 40 years.

It said on Friday, May 17, at Woolwich Crown Court, Mr Udo of Avery Hill Road, Eltham, was sentenced to eight years and six months, having been found guilty of conspiracy to supply drugs and being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of goods.

It said Mr Mgbedike, of Spur Road, Orpington, BR6 was sentenced to eight years, having been found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Mr Okubote, of Evan Cook Close, Peckham, SE15, was earlier found guilty of conspiracy to supply firearms with intent to endanger life, conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life, conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

He was sentenced to 23 and a half years’ imprisonment in November 2018.

According to the statement, the sentences follow a proactive operation by the Trident and Area Crime Command, working with Border Force.

Sarah Smart of Trident command said the arrest was a collaborative work between agencies, as well as between different departments and experts.

“This conviction demonstrates the close working partnership between Trident, Border Force and the Crown Prosecution Service in pursuit of the country’s most dangerous criminals.

“Emmanuel Okubote, along with Michael Mgbedike and Kennedy Udo were intent on importing loaded firearms and drugs through the UK’s borders, bringing misery to the communities that we serve.

“The collaborative work between agencies, as well as between different departments and experts within the Met, has undoubtedly saved lives. This demonstrates that law enforcement agencies will relentlessly pursue those who carry and those who facilitate the movement of firearms and drugs into and within the UK.

“The Metropolitan Police Service, as well as other law enforcement agencies, are committed to making the UK a hostile environment for these criminals to operate,” the police said.