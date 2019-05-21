After being brutalised, allegedly by soldiers, Baba Fryo seeks justice

Related News

Baba Fryo is currently nursing injuries sustained after he was beaten, allegedly by soldiers.

The veteran singer, whose real name is Friday Igwe, has alleged that he was physically assaulted by some unidentified soldiers around Ojo, Lagos, on Sunday.

The ‘Denge Pose’ crooner shared photos of his assaulted face on Facebook and asked that the perpetrators are brought to book.

This is not the first time the singer would be assaulted by security agencies.

On August 2012, Baba Fryo was also beaten by the five policemen around Iyana Ishasi, a Lagos suburb. The incident left the singer’s leg fractured.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the veteran singer on Monday, he revealed that he was humiliated by the soldiers and they were aided by a female soldier who allowed them ‘run away’.

Narrating the incident, Baba Fryo said, “I was returning from a show (I performed at a newly-opened hotel at Ikotun) and was driving towards Nepa road around Alaba when I decided to wait a bit for a bus in front of me to pass. Because the road was a bit narrow, I decided to reverse so the driver could pass.

“In no time, some army guys emerged from nowhere and began to break my side mirrors. Before I could realise what was going on, they pulled me out of the car and began dragging and beating me along the major road. Sadly, I didn’t note their names because I was dazed and near unconscious.”

The singer, who popularized the ‘Galala’ dance in the 1990s, added that the soldiers put him on a bike and made to take him to Tradefair Complex when he began to create a scene.

He added, “Another soldier took over the bike and a female soldier, she didn’t ask what happened, said she would have done worse if she were the one.”

Baba Fryo also told this newspaper that the Military Police stationed at Ojo have taken over the case and promised to bring the perpetrators to book.

“All I want is justice, I won’t allow this one die like that. The soldiers responsible for these wicked act must pay for this,” he said.

When asked if he was not recognized by bye standers or the soldiers in question, he said, “ I am not sure they knew that I was Baba Fryo. All I demand is for justice to be served.”

The singer also said the changing times have affected his music career.

“I never left music out of frustration as is being speculated. I am more involved in real estate especially selling lands to people. There was no time I left music, but the system has changed.

“At present, we don’t have raw talents in the music industry; people doing music now are the ‘Yahoo’ and drug boys. They took over the industry. My music career is not dead. I’m still a musician,” he added.

An army spokesman in Lagos, Olaolu Daudu, did not return calls for comment on Monday.

Baba Fryo ruled the Nigerian music scene in the early 90s alongside the likes of Daddy Showkey alongside the likes of Daddy Showkey, Mighty Mouse, Marvellous Benji, and Daddy Fresh.