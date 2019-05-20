FEC approves nine projects for Abuja

Related News

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved nine infrastructural projects for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of the council which was chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, said he presented nine memoranda which are expected to provide infrastructure for the city and all were approved.

He said the first memo is for the award of contract for the rehabilitation of failed walkways within the Wuse District of the capital city.

He said the contract was awarded at the cost of N1.9 billion with a completion period of 12 months.

The second contract, Mr Bello said, was for the “preparation of the electricity master plan for Phase IV of the Federal Capital City at the cost of N189 million with completion of ten months”.

He said phases I and II have their master plans.

The third contract, according to the minister is for the design of infrastructure for an institution and ‘research district’ which, he said, is in phase III of the Federal Capital City.

He said the contract was awarded at the cost of N197 million.

Other Approvals

“The fourth is engineering design of infrastructure for sector G and H in Phase III of the Federal Capital City awarded at the cost of N118.5 million with a completion period of six months.

“The fifth is for the design of inter-septic sewage line for the federal capital city in the total sum of N125 million.

“The next one is the contract for the construction of the School of Science at the permanent site of the FCT College of Education Zuba at the cost of N701 million with a completion period of 42 weeks,” he said.

Mr Bello said another contract in respect of the final engineering design of infrastructure and production of tender documents for Dawaki District was awarded in the sum of N259 million with a six-month completion period.

“Also awarded is a contract for engineering and infrastructure design for a 41km Nyanya-Guruku-Mpape road which will burst out at the Outer Northern Express Way which is called Murtala Mohammed Expressway at the cost of N174 million with a completion period of six months.

“That is the expressway from the city that goes right through to Zuba. Ultimately that road is going to give another access or entry point into the city and also will open up that section of the city for development.

“The next one is for the supply and installation of a CT Scan machine for the Maitama District Hospital with a delivery period of eight weeks at the cost of N190 million. While the other contract is for engineering infrastructure for Kabusa District at the total cost of N179 million,” he said.