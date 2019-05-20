Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley, arraigned over alleged cybercrime

Nigerian musician, Naira Marley. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Instagram page of Naira Marley]
Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola (a.k.a Naira Marley), on Monday appeared before a Federal High Court in Lagos over allegations bordering on credit card fraud and cybercrime.

He was charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Justice I.N. Oweibo stood down the case some minutes after the musician entered the dock, to wait for his counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN).

The EFCC had preferred 11 charges bordering on fraud against the embattled musician, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley.

The charges with suit number, FHC/L/178C/19, were filed before a Lagos State High Court on Thursday.

Some of the credit cards, according to the EFCC, bore the names Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

The alleged crimes were in contravention of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act and the Cyber Crimes Act.

The musician risks seven years in jail if found guilty, as Section 33 (2) which he was accused of breaching, reads, “Any person who uses: a counterfeit access device; an unauthorised access device; an access device issued to another person; resulting in a loss or gain commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of not more than seven years or a fine of not more than N5,000,000.00 and forfeiture of the advantage or value derived from his act.

Naira Marley, who is controversial for repeatedly praising internet fraudsters, popularly called Yahoo boys, in his songs and on social media, has been detained by the EFCC for over a week.

EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, earlier confirmed that Naira Marley would be charged to court because “There is overwhelming evidence against him.”

But the musician’s management has said the EFCC was using the ‘Issa Goal’ singer as “a scapegoat for cybercrime in the nation.”

