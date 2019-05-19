NiMet predicts Monday’s weather across Nigeria

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of widespread thunderstorm and rainfall activities over most parts of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook, on Sunday in Abuja, predicted cloudy conditions over the central states with prospects of thunderstorms over Jos, Kaduna, Niger and Kwara axis in the morning hours.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Plateau, Abuja, Taraba, Nassarawa, Adamawa and Benue axis with day and night temperatures of 33 to 35 and 17 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“There are indications for sustained moisture influx into the country in the next 24 hours which is favorable for rainfall over the country,” NiMet predicted. (NAN) also predicted thunderstorms over Plateau, Abuja, Taraba, Nassarawa, Adamawa and Benue axis with day and night temperatures of 33 to 35 and 17 to 25 degrees Celsius.

