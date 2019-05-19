Nigerian undergraduate drowns in hotel swimming pool — Police

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

A 100 level student of University of Uyo, identified as Kingsley Etim, was said to have been drowned in the swimming pool of De Vegas Paradise Hotel in Uyo on Saturday during a pool party.

Confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Akwa Ibom, Odiko Macdon, described the incident as unfortunate.

He said that the command had commenced preliminary investigation into the matter to unravel more facts concerning the incident, as the police did not foreclose a foul play.

He said that the corpse had been deposited in a mortuary as investigation continued to establish more facts.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said the incident occurred about 9.00 p.m. on Saturday, adding that the deceased was found when one of his colleagues spotted the body after others had left the pool.

“When my friends and I were about leaving the venue of the party to catch up with time before they lock our hostel, we heard someone had drowned in the pool.

“I was shocked because there was no sign of such and everyone had left the pool a long time before then.

“No one noticed he was drowned. Maybe because it was already dark and there was loud music. When he was brought out, people tried to revive him but it was all in vain,” she said.

“It was gathered that the deceased was later rushed to the University of Uyo Health Centre where he was confirmed dead.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.