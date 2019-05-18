Buhari leaves Madinah to Makkah

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, Friday, arrived in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, from the city of Madinah, where he began the initial leg of his Umrah engagements in the Kingdom.

Mr Buhari left Nigeria for Saudi Arabia on Thursday to perform the Umrah (lesser Hajj), on the invitation of King Salman of Saudi Arabia.

After arriving Madinah Thursday, Mr Buhari performed the evening prayer at the Holy Prophet’s Mosque.

According to his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, in an email to PREMIUM TIMES Saturday, the president was ushered to the grave of Prophet Mohammed where he said prayers for ”the nation, his family and himself.”

Mr Shehu said Mr Buhari was seen off at the Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Madina International Airport by the Governor of the Madinah Province, Faisal Al-Saud.

”The President was welcomed at Makkah by the Regional Governor, Prince Khalid Bin Faisal Al-Saud.
”Also at hand to receive him were the Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Justice Isa Dodo (rtd), the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and officials of the Nigerian Consulate in Jeddah.

”After the reception, he immediately went ahead to commence the Umrah rites Friday evening,” Mr Shehu said.

