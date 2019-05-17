Herbalist impersonates Buhari’s aide, NNPC spokesperson to dupe South Korean

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office, has arrested a 31-year-old Islamic scholar/herbalist, Jamiu Isiaka, for impersonating the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, among other prominent citizens.

The suspect, with others who are still at large, allegedly used the names of the senior government officials to scam a South Korean national, Keun Sig Kim, under the pretence of getting him an NNPC license that would enable him to purchase a company.

The petitioner had paid over N30 million into the suspect’s account as a fee to get the license.

According to him “I transferred $4,285.071 (Four Thousand, Two Hundred and Eighty-five United States Dollars, Seventy-one cents) to the United Bank of Africa, account number 2107575870 in the name of one Jamiu Isiaka, an associate of Mr Shola Adeshina. It is noteworthy that this account particulars have been provided severally for me to make transfer to.”

Mr Isiaka, during interrogation with EFCC officials, claimed that he used the money to perform a sacrifice on behalf of the petitioner.

He claimed to have bought a vulture, elephant’s skin, elephant’s intestine, skull of a lion, liver of gorilla, among others.

The suspect will soon be arraigned in court while efforts are ongoing to nab the accomplices at larger.