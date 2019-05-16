Cloudy, thundery, rainy weather expected on Friday – NiMet

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy to partly cloudy weather conditions with prospects of widespread thunderstorm and rainfall activities over most parts of the country on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Thursday in Abuja, predicted cloudy morning over the central states with thunderstorms over Abuja, Bida, Minna and Ilorin axis.

It also predicted cloudy condition and possibilities of thunderstorms over Yola, Jalingo and Mambilla axis with day and night temperatures of 28 to 38 and 19 to 26 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning and chances of thunderstorms over Sokoto, Zaria and Yelwa with day and night temperatures of 35 to 39 and 26 to 28 degrees Celsius.

It further predicted thunderstorms and rains over Kastina, Maidugiri and Nguru axis while cloudy conditions were expected over the rest parts later in the day.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience widespread thunderstorms over the inland cities in the morning hours, which is expected to give way to cloudy conditions as the day progresses.

“Widespread thunderstorms are likely over the region throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 31 to 35 and 22 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“Thunder with rains are likely over some parts of the northern and central states with possibilities of widespread thunderstorms over the southern states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)