INEC postpones Kogi, Bayelsa governorship elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed Kogi and Bayelsa State governorship elections.

The commission in a statement signed by Festus Okoye, Head of Voters Education, said the two states’ elections, scheduled to hold on November 2, have been moved to Saturday, November 16, 2019.

INEC said the shift became necessary having received: “several appeals from the government, state assembly, elders, religious leaders, traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders in Bayelsa State, that the election date coincides with the state’s annual Thanksgiving day which is backed by the Bayelsa State Thanksgiving Day Law 2012.”

“After a careful consideration of the appeals, the Commission at its regular weekly meeting held today, Thursday, 16th May decided to shift the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states to Saturday, 16th November 2019”

INEC said the timelines for all other activities leading to the election have also been adjusted to align with the new date.