INEC postpones Kogi, Bayelsa governorship elections

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu
INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed Kogi and Bayelsa State governorship elections.

The commission in a statement signed by Festus Okoye, Head of Voters Education, said the two states’ elections, scheduled to hold on November 2, have been moved to Saturday, November 16, 2019.

INEC said the shift became necessary having received: “several appeals from the government, state assembly, elders, religious leaders, traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders in Bayelsa State, that the election date coincides with the state’s annual Thanksgiving day which is backed by the Bayelsa State Thanksgiving Day Law 2012.”

“After a careful consideration of the appeals, the Commission at its regular weekly meeting held today, Thursday, 16th May decided to shift the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states to Saturday, 16th November 2019”

INEC said the timelines for all other activities leading to the election have also been adjusted to align with the new date.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.