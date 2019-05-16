FRSC arrests 3,000 offenders for using phone on wheels in FCT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has arrested at least 3, 000 offenders in the last 14 months in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for using phones while driving.

The corps’ Public Education Officer (PRO), Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, on Thursday.

Mr Kazeem described the trend as a serious offence in driving, which the FRSC always frowns at.

“This bad driving behaviour has over the years led to several crashes that have resulted in wanton loss of lives and even permanent disabilities, in some instances.

“Due to this, it has been categorised among the most critical offences the corps is presently waging war against.

“This brings about the creation of the COBRA Special Unit by the Corps Marshal and the introduction of the Emotional Stability Test for drivers arrested using their phones while driving.”

He explained that the enforcement policy, which was systematically fashioned out to put an end to the killer-driving behaviour, resulted in the arrest of the 3, 000 offenders in the FCT.

Mr Kazeem further said that from July 2017 to May 2019, FRSC patrol teams apprehended and referred 4, 914 offenders to various government medical facilities for psychological medical evaluation.

“Out of these referrals, a total of 85 offenders tested positive.

“It is actually a herculean task enforcing compliance with traffic rules. But the corps is up to the task and we are facing the challenge head-on.

“The FRSC personnel have been motivated and are 100 per cent committed to the task of ensuring that motorists comply with the directive on no use of phone while driving,” he said.

Mr Kazeem said the corps is optimistic that in the near future, Nigerians would learn to appreciate the laws of the land and comply with the provisions at all times.

(NAN)

