2019 UTME: Candidates now able to access results online – JAMB

A cross-section of candidates writing JAMB Exams
A cross-section of candidates writing JAMB Exams

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says candidates are now free to also access the results of their UTME online.

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Fabian Benjamin, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday night in Lagos.

According to him, already, over 1.5 million candidates that sat for the board’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) had accessed their results, using the result checker code, 55019, as at the time of filing this report.

He said that the board had commenced posting the results to the portal, adding that they were now also free to go on- line, view and print their results.

“Candidates can now check their results on the portal.

“They must first log in their profile and then, click on ‘check UTME Examination Results’, ” he told NAN

The spokesman dismissed rumours that the result checker code (55019) was not functional.

Recall that the board on Saturday, May 11, announced the release of the results.

Over 1.8 million candidates registered for this year’s UTME

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.