Senate reconsiders, passes social work bill

Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Senate President, Bukola Saraki

The Nigerian Senate On Wednesday re-visited and passed the Nigerian Council for Social Work Bill.

First passed in December 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari refused to assent the bill in February 2018.

In separate letters to the Senate and House or Representatives, Mr Buhari rejected the bill “due to lack of clarity over the scope of the profession of ‘social work’” that the bill “prohibits all persons who are not members of the institute from practicing.”

In reconsidering the bill on Wednesday, the lawmakers rescinded seven clauses of the bill.

The clauses include; 3, 10, 11, 16(2), 18, 21(3) & (4) and 28.

If assented to, the new law will recognise the establishment of the Nigerian Council for Social Work.

The bill seeks to establish the council to regulate practice of professional social work in Nigeria.

According to the bill, the council’s activities will be regulated by a governing council.

The council, among other things, shall promote professional practice and uphold social work ethics and values, determine what standards of knowledge and skills are to be attained by persons seeking to become member of the profession of social work and review those standards from time to time, as circumstances may require.

The council shall also promote research and ensure high standard and quality of training of social workers.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.