Senate reconsiders, passes social work bill

The Nigerian Senate On Wednesday re-visited and passed the Nigerian Council for Social Work Bill.

First passed in December 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari refused to assent the bill in February 2018.

In separate letters to the Senate and House or Representatives, Mr Buhari rejected the bill “due to lack of clarity over the scope of the profession of ‘social work’” that the bill “prohibits all persons who are not members of the institute from practicing.”

In reconsidering the bill on Wednesday, the lawmakers rescinded seven clauses of the bill.

The clauses include; 3, 10, 11, 16(2), 18, 21(3) & (4) and 28.

If assented to, the new law will recognise the establishment of the Nigerian Council for Social Work.

The bill seeks to establish the council to regulate practice of professional social work in Nigeria.

According to the bill, the council’s activities will be regulated by a governing council.

The council, among other things, shall promote professional practice and uphold social work ethics and values, determine what standards of knowledge and skills are to be attained by persons seeking to become member of the profession of social work and review those standards from time to time, as circumstances may require.

The council shall also promote research and ensure high standard and quality of training of social workers.