Police ‘uncover’ plots to attack Nigerian oil installations- Official

Nigerian Police [Photo credit: Today.ng]
Nigerian Police [Photo credit: Today.ng]

Oge

More News

Abstract:

Pix: Police

The Nigeria Police Force say they have uncovered specific plots by ‘some subversive elements’ to attack oil installations across Nigeria.

According to a statement by the police spokesperson, Frank Mba, on Wednesday, these ‘elements’ are masquerading as climate and environmental activists.

”They plan to commence massive and coordinated attacks on oil installations across the country especially in the Niger-Delta region and adjoining States,” Mr Mba said.

The police also said the plots are politically motivated.

”They are aimed at sabotaging oil installations. They are also intended to give negative consequences on national security, economic development and global oil market.

”Consequently, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered Commissioners of Police in designated states to intensify their surveillance missions around oil facilities and other critical national infrastructure.

”The Commissioners of Police and other field commanders have also been directed to put in place proactive measures. These are aimed at neutralising these subversive threats and bringing the plotters to book,” the statement added.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.