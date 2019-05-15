Senate urges Nigerians to install carbon monoxide detectors in homes, cars

Related News

Nigerians have been advised to install carbon monoxide detectors in their vehicles, houses, offices, and factories to avoid inhaling harmful air.

The admonition was part of the resolutions of a motion sponsored by Gbolahan Dada (Ogun-APC).

Mr Dada bemoaned the growing number of deaths traceable to carbon monoxide.

“The Senate is disturbed that in Nigeria, it is certain that we recorded a high fatality figure of carbon monoxide poisoning during the period in question, if adequate records are kept by the authorities,” said Mr Dada.

“For instance, it was reported in ThisDay newspaper edition of 6 September 2018 that a family of six in Igboetche community, Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, lost their lives to generator fumes (a component of carbon monoxide poisoning).”

He described carbon monoxide as a silent killer, adding that the country does not have a platform for creating awareness among citizens.

The lawmaker expressed concern that ‘if nothing is done by this hallowed Chambers, innocent Nigerians will continue to be exposed to avoidable health hazards likely to terminate their lives untimely.’

Adopting his two prayers, the Senate urged all ‘Nigerians to use and install carbon monoxide detectors (alarms) in their motor vehicles, houses, dwelling places, offices, workshops and factories for preservation of their lives from hazardous effect of carbon monoxide.’

In the second prayer, the lawmakers urged the ‘National Orientation Agency (NOA), Federal Ministry of Information, Federal Ministry of Labour etc to create awareness through Radio, Television, Newspapers and mass media etc among Nigerians, workers and employers on the need to use and install carbon monoxide detectors (alarms) in motor vehicles, houses, dwelling places, offices, workshops and factories for preservation of lives and good health of Nigerians.’