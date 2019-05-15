Buhari off to Saudi Arabia

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to travel to Saudi Arabia Thursday.

A statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said Mr Buhari is travelling at the request of the Saudi king to perform an Islamic function called Umrah.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the invitation of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the ruler of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to perform the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) in the Kingdom.

“To this effect, the President, accompanied by close personal aides, will embark on the journey on Thursday, 16th May.

“He is expected back in the country on Tuesday, 21st May.

“Umrah is an optional but recommended pilgrimage to Makkah that can be made at any time of the year,” Me Shehu said.

Mr Buhari recently returned to Nigeria after about ten days of a ‘private’ visit to the UK. The purpose of the visit was not disclosed.