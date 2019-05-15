Buhari presides over FEC meeting

PRESIDENT BUHARI PRESIDES OVER FEC MEETING 3. President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN, SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff Mallam Abba Kyari and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita during the FEC Meeting at the Council Chamber, State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 8 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the meeting of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was being attended by his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Head of Service, Wilfred Ita-Oyo.

Others at the council meeting included the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, a retired Major-General; cabinet ministers; and some presidential aides.

NAN reliably gathered that the meeting may continue till Thursday so as to enable the cabinet members treat all the pending memos as the council would hold its valedictory session on May 22.

The Wednesday meeting had so far treated memos from the Ministry of Budget and National Planning; Office of the Head of Service; and Ecological Fund Office as at the time of filing this report.

Mr Buhari had, last Wednesday, May 8, presided over the longest meeting of the Federal Executive Council in the history of his administration.

The meeting, which was scheduled to deliberate on no fewer than 25 memos from Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), lasted for about 11 hours.

(NAN)

