280,751 drivers’ licences unclaimed nationwide – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has said 280,751 drivers’ licences are unclaimed nationwide as at May 10.

The Public Education Officer of the FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said out of the number, the Federal Capital Territory has 30,831 licences yet to be claimed by their owners.

“Lagos State records the highest number of unclaimed licences with a total of 75,511 while Jigawa has the lowest with only 218 unclaimed licences in the state,” he said.

Mr Kazeem said the commission had processed a total of 227,148 licences in the first quarter of this year.

He identified the nonchalant attitude by motorists and a lack of patience to wait for the processing of such licences to be carried out by the FRSC as reasons for the large number of unclaimed licences.

The spokesperson said in tackling the problem, the commission has been sending bulk SMS to applicants and that the company was also publishing details of processed licences on its social media platforms.

“The corps marshal is going to the next joint tax board meeting to sensitise states on the need to find means to dispatch licences to applicants,” Mr Kazeem said.

(NAN)