Presidential Election Tribunal goes into closed door meeting

The Presidential Election Tribunal has stood down to have a closed door meeting in the inner chamber with all counsels involved.

The meeting was as a result of the request made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, through their counsel, Levi Ozoukwu, to move an application but sought to meet with the judges in private.

All respondents did not object to the request of the petitioner.

Following this, the Chairman of the Tribunal and President of the Court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa, granted audience to the petitioner.

The meeting is currently ongoing.