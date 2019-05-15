Tight security as Presidential Election Petition Tribunal begins sitting

Related News

Security agencies on Wednesday mounted an unusual tight security at the venue of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

The tribunal is to hear the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

They are challenging the election and return of President Muhammadu Buhari by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as winner of the general election held on February 23.

The PDP had, last week, raised an objection over the President of the Court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa, presiding over the petition.

On Wednesday morning, the police blocked all major roads leading to the Court of Appeal and, in effect, caused heavy traffic in the central district of Abuja.

It is not certain what precipitated the very tight security that made the police block all roads leading to the Court.

When this reporter asked one of the security officers, he said the blockade is to avoid any disruption from supporters of the parties involved in the Presidential Election Tribunal.