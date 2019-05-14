KWASU reopens after VC crisis, holds convocation June 8

Related News

Barely one week after it was shut due to a controversy surrounding the appointment of an acting vice-chancellor, the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has been reopened.

The Kwara State Government had on May 7 announced the appointment of Kenneth Adeyemi as the university’s acting vice-chancellor while the tenure of the substantive vice-chancellor, Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, was yet to lapse.

The development had attracted criticism from both students and staff of the institution, who threatened violence against the new management.

Following the controversy, the deputy vice-chancellor in charge of administration, Sakah Mahmud, announced the closure of the university. He said the step was a precautionary measure against the outbreak of hostilities.

But in a statement issued by Mr. Na’Allah, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria, the vice-chancellor announced the reopening of the university.

According to NAN, the vice-chancellor advised “staff and students of the institution to take the crisis off their minds and be focused on achieving KWASU’s world-class ambitions.”

Mr. Na’Allah thanked the staff, students, and well-wishers for their concern during the crisis.

“I really must thank you all for your perseverance, love, and support, in seeing to the end of the recent crisis which is now behind us.

“Your support has been tremendous, and I have no sufficient words to thank you.

“There are simply too many people I must thank globally, as this crisis that led to the unfortunate closure of KWASU proved to me that your university has admirers and lovers all over the world,” the statement reads in part.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the chairman of the university’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abdulraheem Issa, said normalcy has returned to the institution.

Speaking on the crisis, Mr Issa said the appointment of an acting vice-chancellor was political and that his union would not like to dabble into it.

“All I can say now is that normalcy has returned to KWASU and academic and non-academic activities have since resumed.

“What we said was that the appointment of an acting vice-chancellor while the tenure of the incumbent vice-chancellor was yet to expire, didn’t follow due process. We thank God that the authorities have since seen the wisdom in our case, and have acted in the interest of peace and tranquility.

“Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah remains KWASU VC till July 27 when his tenure officially ends.”

Meanwhile, the vice-chancellor, in his statement, said though the university calendar had been slightly altered, its annual convocation would still hold on June 8.

“The university calendar has been slightly revised, but the 2019 convocation is still June 8, 2019.

“This year’s convocation will be done at the brand new Indoor Sports Hall, with enough seating capacity for guests.

“I know you all share in the excitement that the 2019 convocation will combine with a 10-year anniversary of your great university,” the vice-chancellor said.