U.S. announces new visa application procedure for Nigeria

US Visa [Photo: allafrica.com]
The United States mission to Nigeria has announced the indefinite suspension of interview waivers for visa renewals, otherwise known as the “Dropbox” process.

The embassy said visa applications will “no longer be accepted by DHL in Nigeria.”

It said all applicants in Nigeria seeking a non-immigrant visa to the United States must apply online, and will be required to appear in-person at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja or U.S. Consulate General in Lagos to submit their application for review.

Applicants are to appear at the location they specified when applying for the visa renewal.

Those who have already submitted their passports via “Dropbox” to DHL for processing either at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, or the Consulate General in Lagos, will not be impacted by this change, the mission said.

Also, the processing of diplomatic and official (A, G, and NATO class) visa applications will continue unchanged.

The statement said, “Mission Nigeria’s processing procedures are regularly reviewed in order to assess our ability to quickly, efficiently, and securely process visa applications.

“The U.S. Mission is taking this step to provide more efficient customer service and promote legitimate travel, and will continue to facilitate applications of established travelers to the best of its ability.”

