Senate commences Emefiele’s screening as CBN Gov. for second term

Related News

The Senate on Tuesday began the screening on the renewal of the appointment of Godwin Emefiele as Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a second term of office.

This followed a motion under executive communication moved by the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, and seconded by Philip Aduda (PDP-FCT) at a plenary presided over by Senate President Bukola Saraki at the red chamber in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had on May 8 wrote the Senate on his reappointment of Mr Emefiele as CBN governor for a second term of five years.

This was following the expiration of his tenure on June 2.

The letter read: “In view of the expiration of the first tenure of the current Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria on June 2, 2019, and pursuant to the provisions of Section 8 (1) and (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007, I hereby present for confirmation by the Senate Mr Godwin I. Emefiele for re-appointment as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria for a final term of five (5) years.

“It is my hope that the Distinguished Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.”

The Senate, at Tuesday’s plenary, commenced legislative work on the request.

Mr Lawan (APC-Yobe) presented the executive communication, which is on item one of the Orders of the Day, to the lawmakers.

“I present the executive communication to the house, that the Senate do consider the request of Mr President C-in-C on the renewal of the appointment of Gowdin I. Emefiele as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria in accordance with Section 8(1) and (2) of the CBN Act 2007,” he said.

After it was seconded by Mr Aduda, the senate president referred the executive request to the Senate Committee on Banking and Finance for further legislative action and report back to the House within the week.

(NAN)