524,315 applicants jostle for 3,200 Customs jobs

Nigerian Customs Officials
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said 524,315 applicants had successfully completed their application process in the ongoing recruitment exercise of 3,200 personnel by the service.

Although 828,333 people applied, 524,315 completed the process, an official said.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Joseph Attah, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

NAN reports that NCS on April 17, opened a recruitment portal to fill vacancies of 3,200.

No fewer than 800 officers are to be recruited to fill vacancies for Superintendent cadre, while 2,400 are to fill that of Customs Inspector and Customs Assistant cadre.

Mr Attah told NAN that a total of 278, 582 applicants applied for the Superintendent cadre while the remaining applicants completed the process for Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres.

“A total number of people that registered is 828,333, but not all of them accomplished the process,” he said.

The spokesperson assured that the service would be fair and just in the screening of all the applicants.

(NAN)

