What the weather would look like across Nigeria on Tuesday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Tuesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Monday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning over the central states with thunderstorm activities over Abuja, Jalingo, Bauchi, Jos, Lafia, Mambilla Plateau, Yola and Makurdi axis.

It also predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the region as the day progresses with day and night temperatures of 27 to 40 and 20 to 26 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the Northern states with chances of thunderstorms over Kano, Katsina, Gusau and Yelwa with day and night temperatures of 35 to 41 and 24 to 29 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience cloudy conditions over parts of the inland and the coastal cities in the morning hours except over Enugu where thunderstorm activity is likely.

“As the day progresses, thunderstorms activities are likely over some places in the inland cities with widespread thunderstorms over the coastal region during the afternoon into evening hours with day and night temperatures of 30 to 35 and 20 to 25 decrees Celsius.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are anticipated with chances of thunderstorm activities over the northern states.

“There are possibilities of thunderstorm activities over the Southern states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)