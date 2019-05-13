Police appoint new head for complaints unit

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story

The Nigerian Police Force has appointed a new head for its Complaint Response Unit.

Markus Basiran, an assistant commissioner of police, is to replace Abayomi Shogunle who was re-deployed last week. Mr Shogunle was redeployed as Area Commander Nkalangi, Ebonyi State.

The new head of the CRU resumed duty fully Monday, a statement said. The police made this known via its official Twitter account.

”Prior to his appointment, Mr Basiran has held different positions within the Force, some of which include; Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 12 Bauchi, Unit Commander in the Police Mobile Force (PMF) in Abuja and Bayelsa, O/C Research and Planning, Peacekeeping Office, FHQ Abuja, O/C Zonal Intelligence Bureau, Lokoja, Area Commander, Nkalagu, Ebonyi State.

”He has attended the Policy, Strategy & Leadership Course at Kuru Jos and Tactical Intelligence Command and Management Course in Enugu. He is a graduate of Sociology from Ahmadu Bello University & holds a certificate in Crime Mgt & Prevention from Bayero University, Kano.

”He is expected to use his wide field experience in refocusing the CRU on its core mandate of running a community-oriented Complaint Management System using multi-platform reporting mechanism through which citizens’ complaints will be attended to,” the statement noted.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.