Police appoint new head for complaints unit

The Nigerian Police Force has appointed a new head for its Complaint Response Unit.

Markus Basiran, an assistant commissioner of police, is to replace Abayomi Shogunle who was re-deployed last week. Mr Shogunle was redeployed as Area Commander Nkalangi, Ebonyi State.

The new head of the CRU resumed duty fully Monday, a statement said. The police made this known via its official Twitter account.

”Prior to his appointment, Mr Basiran has held different positions within the Force, some of which include; Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 12 Bauchi, Unit Commander in the Police Mobile Force (PMF) in Abuja and Bayelsa, O/C Research and Planning, Peacekeeping Office, FHQ Abuja, O/C Zonal Intelligence Bureau, Lokoja, Area Commander, Nkalagu, Ebonyi State.

”He has attended the Policy, Strategy & Leadership Course at Kuru Jos and Tactical Intelligence Command and Management Course in Enugu. He is a graduate of Sociology from Ahmadu Bello University & holds a certificate in Crime Mgt & Prevention from Bayero University, Kano.

”He is expected to use his wide field experience in refocusing the CRU on its core mandate of running a community-oriented Complaint Management System using multi-platform reporting mechanism through which citizens’ complaints will be attended to,” the statement noted.