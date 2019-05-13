Court remands businessman in prison for alleged N10m fraud

Related News

A federal high court in Abuja has remanded a businessman, David Umoh, in Kuje Prison for alleged N10 million fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Tony Orilade, said Mr Umoh was charged before Justice Salisu Garba of the Federal High Court in Maitama with eight counts bordering on breach of trust and forgery.

Mr Umoh was accused of committing the crime on May 27, 2009, in Abuja.

According to the statement, the accused converted to himself 400,000 units of shares of Nigerian Flour Mills belonging to a businessman, Abba Rimi.

The EFCC said the accused fled to Ghana when he realised that the anti-graft agency was investigating the alleged fraud, prompting the commission to declare him wanted.

The EFCC later apprehended Mr Umoh on his return to Nigeria in April 2019, after his Ghanaian employers read the publications.

“That you, Marshall David Umo and Dihoen Consult Limited, on or about the 27th of May, 2009, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, while being entrusted with certain property to wit:

”The sum of N10,000,000.00 (Ten Million Naira) by Alhaji Abba Musa Rimi for the purchase of 400,00.00 units of shares of Nigerian Flour Mills did commit criminal breach of trust by dishonestly converting the said sum to your own use,

”And thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penalty Code Cap 532 laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 2004 and punishable under Section 312 of the same act,” the charges read.

Court Session

According to the statement, the defendant pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

In view to his plea, the prosecution counsel, identified as Odibo, asked the court for a trial date and that the accused be remanded in prison custody.

The defence counsel, Abel Adaji, however, told the court he had applied for bail for his client which was later protested by the prosecution counsel because ”it was served the court same morning and he needed time to respond to it.

”Consequently, the defence counsel asked for a short adjournment and prayed that the defendant is remanded in EFCC’s custody.”

The prosecution counsel objected to the prayer, preferring a remand in prison custody.

Ruling

Justice Garba adjourned the matter to Friday, May 17, for the hearing of the bail application and ordered the defendant to be remanded in Kuje Prison.