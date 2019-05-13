JUST IN: NLC begins nationwide protest

Related News

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) announced Monday it was starting a nationwide protest over the leadership tussle at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) board.

The union and the labour ministry have backed different people for the chairmanship of the board of NSITF.

On Sunday, the Presidency said the decisions of the minister of labour and productivity, Chris Ngige, on the matter had the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari. It said the board will be inaurgurated on Monday.

It also redeployed the labour campaigner, Frank Kokori, to the labour institute in Kwara State. Mr Kokori was earlier appointed by the president to head the board at NSITF, but the minister has opposed his nomination while the NLC suport him.

Last week, journalists and members of the NLC were attacked by thugs suspected to have been sent by Mr Ngige, during a protest at the minister’s residence in Asokoro, Abuja.

The nationwide protest, which began 9 am on Monday, started from the Labour house.

It had members of affiliated unions in attendance.

The union is protesting over the minister’s unwillingness to inaugurate of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) board.

Speaking at the protest, the national president of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, said the union are protesting the attack on Nigerian workers during a protest to his house.

“Members of International Labour Congress in Geneva will be protesting against Ngige on June 18,” he said.

According to him, Nigerian workers have the rights to protest and picket.