Police arrest ex-convicts for allegedly robbing lady

The police Rapid Response Squad in Lagos have arrested three robbery suspects in the Lekki area of the state for allegedly dispossessing a 25-year-old of her valuables.

Two of the suspects are ex-convicts, the RRS said in a statement Sunday.

The suspects dispossessed the lady of her valuables under the guise that they were cultists and were attracted to her because she was wearing the colour of a rival cult group, the police said.

“After being robbed, the victim raised an alarm and the suspects were apprehended by operatives of RRS that were patrolling the area,” Olufemi Malik, the RRS spokesperson, said in the statement.

The suspects were identified as Emmanuel Michael, Simeon Michael, and Mohammed Abubakar.

According to the police, Messrs Michael and Abubakar were released from prison in April 2019, and September 2018 respectively.

Mr Michael was released from Oke – Kura Prison, Kwara State, on April 26 after serving a four-year jail term for manslaughter.

He was re-arrested on Monday in Lekki, Lagos, alongside his colleague.

Mr Abubakar, on the other hand, was released from Ikoyi Prison in December 2018. He worked as a stylist at Maryland, Lagos, before his arrest.

Mr Michael said after his release from prison, he moved to Alaba-Rago in Ojo, Lagos.

“It was in that ghetto I met Mohammed Abubakar, who said I should accompany him to Lekki,” he said.

“He paid all the transport fare from Ojo to Lekki. He didn’t tell me he was coming to rob. He only told me to play along with him”.

The police said Mr Abubakar confessed to the crime.

“We were on ‘student parole,'” he said.

“We saw the lady and our interest was to scare her into parting away with her mobile phone. We told her we were Aiye Cult members and that the colour of her dress gave her out as a rival cult member.”

Mr Abubakar denied they were members of a secret cult.

“We only use that code to dispossess her of the phone she was holding. What we did is common among teenagers raised in Alaba. It is called ‘student parole.”

The police said the suspects had been transferred to the State Anti-Robbery Unit for further investigation.