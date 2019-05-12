INEC withdraws return certificate from senator

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu speaking during the formal opening of the 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections Result Collation Centre, in Abuja on Sunday (24/2/19). 01726/24/2/2019/BJO/NAN
INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has withdrawn a certificate of return issued to Peter Nwaoboshi.

The electoral umpire gave the document to Ned Nwoko following a court ruling that recognised Mr Nwoko as the genuine candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta North Senatorial District elections held on February 23.

Mr Nwoko received the certificate on Friday and PREMIUM TIMES saw an electronic copy on Sunday evening. INEC’s action came a month after the Federal High Court ruled that Mr Nwoko was cheated during the PDP primaries for the senatorial district.

Ahmed Muhammed, the presiding judge, held that Mr Nwoko scored 453 votes to beat Mr Nwaoboshi, who came second with 405 votes.

Mr Nwaoboshi, who was first elected to the Senate in 2015, immediately appealed the ruling. The electoral commission, however, decided to comply with the subsisting judgement of the Federal High Court and returned Mr Nwoko elected.

Ned Nwoko

Mr Nwoko, 59, was a member of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003. He recently took Nigeria’s social media by storm when he announced his marriage to Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.

