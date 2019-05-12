Nigerian Naval officer found dead

Related News

A Nigerian Navy personnel has been found dead while undergoing training for a study tour at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

It was not immediately clear when the naval officer, a lieutenant commander, passed on, but his body was discovered on Sunday morning, according to military sources. PREMIUM TIMES has withheld the officer’s identity to allow the military the needed time to formally notify his loved ones.

Military sources said the officer was amongst those undergoing training at the top military facility in Kaduna State ahead of a study tour of Africa. He was scheduled to depart Nigeria on Sunday morning alongside other colleagues approved for the tour.

His absence was, however, immediately noticed, prompting his colleagues to look around for him. His body was found in his room at September 26 Block, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The room was padlocked from the outside, but his remains were found soaked in blood with a stone by the side. This has prompted his colleagues to suspect homicide.

Military sources also said his remains had started decomposing as of Sunday morning, fuelling suspicion that he might have been killed since Friday. An inquiry has been launched, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

When contacted, the Navy spokesperson, Suleiman Dahun, said he is not aware of the development.

In the meantime, the remaining contingent would proceed on the Africa study tour, sources said.